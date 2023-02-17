Omnicom Group Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential .4% Upside

Omnicom Group Inc. with ticker code (OMC) have now 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 112 and 71 and has a mean target at 93.6. With the stocks previous close at 93.23 this would imply there is a potential upside of .4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 84.3 and the 200 day MA is 73.67. The market cap for the company is $18,893m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.omnicomgroup.com

The potential market cap would be $18,968m based on the market concensus.

Omnicom Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare. The company’s services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services. Its services also comprise interactive marketing, investor relations, marketing research, media planning and buying, merchandising and point of sale, mobile marketing, multi-cultural marketing, non-profit marketing, organizational communications, package design, product placement, promotional marketing, public affairs, retail marketing, sales support, search engine marketing, shopper marketing, social media marketing, and sports and event marketing services. It operates in the North and Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific. The company was incorporated in 1944 and is based in New York, New York.