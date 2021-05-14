Omnicom Group Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential .2% Upside

Omnicom Group Inc. with ticker code (OMC) have now 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 99 and 60 with a mean TP of 82.31. Given that the stocks previous close was at 82.14 this would imply there is a potential upside of .2%. The 50 day MA is 79.81 and the 200 moving average now moves to 68.05. The market capitalisation for the company is $17,944m. Company Website: http://www.omnicomgroup.com

Omnicom Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company’s services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services. Its services also comprise interactive marketing, investor relations, marketing research, media planning and buying, merchandising and point of sale, mobile marketing, multi-cultural marketing, non-profit marketing, organizational communications, package design, product placement, promotional marketing, public affairs, retail marketing, sales support, search engine marketing, shopper marketing, social media marketing, and sports and event marketing services. It operates in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, South America, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, Greater China, India, Japan, Korea, New Zealand, Singapore, and other Asian countries. The company was incorporated in 1944 and is based in New York, New York.