Omnicom Group Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.8% Upside

Omnicom Group Inc. found using ticker (OMC) now have 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 95 and 57 calculating the average target price we see 77.64. With the stocks previous close at 73.36 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 5.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 68.11 and the 200 day moving average is 73.1. The market cap for the company is $15,316m. Visit the company website at: https://www.omnicomgroup.com

The potential market cap would be $16,210m based on the market concensus.

Omnicom Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company’s services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services. Its services also comprise interactive marketing, investor relations, marketing research, media planning and buying, merchandising and point of sale, mobile marketing, multi-cultural marketing, non-profit marketing, organizational communications, package design, product placement, promotional marketing, public affairs, retail marketing, sales support, search engine marketing, shopper marketing, social media marketing, and sports and event marketing services. It operates in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, South America, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, Greater China, India, Japan, Korea, New Zealand, Singapore, and other Asian countries. The company was incorporated in 1944 and is based in New York, New York.