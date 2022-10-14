Follow us on:

Omnicom Group Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.7% Upside

Omnicom Group Inc. found using ticker (OMC) have now 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 102 and 54 calculating the average target price we see 76. Now with the previous closing price of 65.69 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 15.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 67.86 and the 200 day moving average is 73.61. The company has a market capitalisation of $13,903m. Visit the company website at: https://www.omnicomgroup.com

The potential market cap would be $16,085m based on the market concensus.

Omnicom Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company’s services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services. Its services also comprise interactive marketing, investor relations, marketing research, media planning and buying, merchandising and point of sale, mobile marketing, multi-cultural marketing, non-profit marketing, organizational communications, package design, product placement, promotional marketing, public affairs, retail marketing, sales support, search engine marketing, shopper marketing, social media marketing, and sports and event marketing services. It operates in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, South America, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, Greater China, India, Japan, Korea, New Zealand, Singapore, and other Asian countries. The company was incorporated in 1944 and is based in New York, New York.

