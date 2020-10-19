Omnicom Group Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.2% Upside

Omnicom Group Inc. found using ticker (OMC) have now 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 78 and 45 calculating the mean target price we have 58.69. Now with the previous closing price of 52.79 this indicates there is a potential upside of 11.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 51.97 while the 200 day moving average is 53.82. The market capitalisation for the company is $11,276m. Find out more information at: http://www.omnicomgroup.com

Omnicom Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company’s services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services. Its services also comprise interactive marketing, investor relations, marketing research, media planning and buying, merchandising and point of sale, mobile marketing, multi-cultural marketing, non-profit marketing, organizational communications, package design, product placement, promotional marketing, public affairs, public relations, retail marketing, sales support, search engine marketing, shopper marketing, social media marketing, and sports and event marketing services. It operates in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, South America, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, Greater China, India, Japan, Korea, New Zealand, Singapore, and other Asian countries. The company is based in New York, New York.

