Omnicom Group . – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.5% Upside

Omnicom Group . with ticker code (OMC) now have 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 107 and 77 and has a mean target at 91.2. Now with the previous closing price of 84.06 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 8.5%. The day 50 moving average is 79.72 while the 200 day moving average is 75.33. The company has a market cap of $17,710m. Visit the company website at: https://www.omnicomgroup.com

The potential market cap would be $19,214m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Omnicom Group ., together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company’s services lude advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services. Its services also comprise interactive marketing, investor relations, marketing research, media planning and buying, merchandising and point of sale, mobile marketing, multi-cultural marketing, non-profit marketing, organizational communications, package design, product placement, promotional marketing, public affairs, retail marketing, sales support, search engine marketing, shopper marketing, social media marketing, and sports and event marketing services. It operates in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, South America, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, Greater China, India, Japan, Korea, New Zealand, Singapore, and other Asian countries. The company was orporated in 1944 and is based in New York, New York.