Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.9% Upside

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc found using ticker (OHI) now have 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 36 and 25 and has a mean target at 29.42. Now with the previous closing price of 27.01 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 8.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 28.35 and the 200 moving average now moves to 29.95. The company has a market capitalisation of $6,524m. Company Website: https://www.omegahealthcare.com

The potential market cap would be $7,107m based on the market concensus.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.