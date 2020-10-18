Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.8% Upside

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc with ticker code (OHI) have now 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 36 and 28.75 with the average target price sitting at 33.65. Given that the stocks previous close was at 30.93 this indicates there is a potential upside of 8.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 31.32 and the 200 day MA is 30.5. The company has a market cap of $6,932m. Visit the company website at: http://www.omegahealthcare.com

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

