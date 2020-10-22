Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.9% Upside

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc found using ticker (OHI) have now 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 36 and 28.75 with the average target price sitting at 33.65. With the stocks previous close at 30.06 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 11.9%. The day 50 moving average is 31.21 and the 200 day moving average is 30.62. The market capitalisation for the company is $6,811m. Find out more information at: http://www.omegahealthcare.com

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

