Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.6% Upside

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc found using ticker (OHI) have now 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 36 and 28.75 with a mean TP of 33.06. Now with the previous closing price of 32.55 this would imply there is a potential upside of 1.6%. The day 50 moving average is 31.81 and the 200 moving average now moves to 30.06. The market cap for the company is $7,100m. Find out more information at: http://www.omegahealthcare.com

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

