Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.4% Upside

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc found using ticker (OHI) have now 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 36 and 28.75 with the average target price sitting at 32.9. With the stocks previous close at 32.43 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 1.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 31.79 and the 200 day moving average is 30.36. The company has a market cap of $7,322m. Find out more information at: http://www.omegahealthcare.com

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

