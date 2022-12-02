Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.2% Upside

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc with ticker code (OHI) have now 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 36 and 28 calculating the mean target price we have 32.77. Now with the previous closing price of 30.28 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 8.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 30.61 and the 200 moving average now moves to 29.95. The company has a market cap of $7,226m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.omegahealthcare.com

The potential market cap would be $7,820m based on the market concensus.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.