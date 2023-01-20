Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.2% Upside

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc found using ticker (OHI) now have 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 36 and 25 with a mean TP of 29.92. With the stocks previous close at 28.18 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 6.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 29.4 and the 200 day MA is 29.88. The market cap for the company is $6,751m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.omegahealthcare.com

The potential market cap would be $7,168m based on the market concensus.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.