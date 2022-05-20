Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.0% Upside

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc with ticker code (OHI) now have 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 36 and 25 calculating the average target price we see 30.71. With the stocks previous close at 29.82 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 3.0%. The 50 day MA is 28.6 and the 200 day moving average is 29.86. The company has a market cap of $6,932m. Visit the company website at: https://www.omegahealthcare.com

The potential market cap would be $7,139m based on the market concensus.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.