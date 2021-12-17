Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.6% Upside

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc with ticker code (OHI) now have 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 43 and 29 and has a mean target at 34.93. Given that the stocks previous close was at 27.8 this would imply there is a potential upside of 25.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 29.25 while the 200 day moving average is 34.15. The company has a market cap of $6,598m. Visit the company website at: https://www.omegahealthcare.com
Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.
You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.