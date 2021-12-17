Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.6% Upside

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc with ticker code (OHI) now have 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 43 and 29 and has a mean target at 34.93. Given that the stocks previous close was at 27.8 this would imply there is a potential upside of 25.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 29.25 while the 200 day moving average is 34.15. The company has a market cap of $6,598m. Visit the company website at: https://www.omegahealthcare.com

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.