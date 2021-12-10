Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.7% Upside

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc with ticker code (OHI) now have 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 43 and 29 and has a mean target at 34.93. Given that the stocks previous close was at 28.71 this indicates there is a potential upside of 21.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 29.5 while the 200 day moving average is 34.43. The market cap for the company is $6,780m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.omegahealthcare.com

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.