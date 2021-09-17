Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.0% Upside

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc with ticker code (OHI) now have 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 43 and 33 calculating the mean target price we have 38.64. Now with the previous closing price of 32.2 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 20.0%. The day 50 moving average is 34 and the 200 moving average now moves to 36.36. The market cap for the company is $7,754m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.omegahealthcare.com

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.