Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.7% Upside

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc found using ticker (OHI) have now 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 36 and 28 calculating the average target price we see 32.23. Given that the stocks previous close was at 28.1 this would imply there is a potential upside of 14.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 30.45 and the 200 moving average now moves to 30.03. The company has a market capitalisation of $6,778m. Find out more information at: https://www.omegahealthcare.com

The potential market cap would be $7,774m based on the market concensus.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.