Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.0% Upside

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc found using ticker (OHI) have now 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 36 and 29 and has a mean target at 32.77. With the stocks previous close at 29.27 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 12.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 31.56 and the 200 moving average now moves to 29.78. The company has a market capitalisation of $7,311m. Visit the company website at: https://www.omegahealthcare.com

The potential market cap would be $8,186m based on the market concensus.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.