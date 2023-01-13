Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.3% Upside

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc found using ticker (OHI) now have 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 36 and 25 and has a mean target at 30.69. Now with the previous closing price of 27.83 this would imply there is a potential upside of 10.3%. The 50 day MA is 29.68 and the 200 day moving average is 29.95. The market capitalisation for the company is $6,751m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.omegahealthcare.com

The potential market cap would be $7,445m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.