Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.7% Upside

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc with ticker code (OHI) now have 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 36 and 29 calculating the mean target price we have 33. With the stocks previous close at 32.45 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 1.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 31.2 and the 200 day moving average is 29.46. The company has a market capitalisation of $7,817m. Company Website: https://www.omegahealthcare.com

The potential market cap would be $7,949m based on the market concensus.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.