Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.0% Upside

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc found using ticker (OHI) now have 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 36 and 29 calculating the average target price we see 32.86. With the stocks previous close at 32.52 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 1.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 30.71 and the 200 moving average now moves to 29.36. The company has a market capitalisation of $7,944m. Company Website: https://www.omegahealthcare.com

The potential market cap would be $8,027m based on the market concensus.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.