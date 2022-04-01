Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential .1% Upside

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc with ticker code (OHI) have now 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 43 and 27 calculating the average target price we see 31.71. Given that the stocks previous close was at 31.67 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of .1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 29.13 while the 200 day moving average is 31.32. The market cap for the company is $7,650m. Visit the company website at: https://www.omegahealthcare.com

The potential market cap would be $7,660m based on the market concensus.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.