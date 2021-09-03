Olin Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.7% Upside

Olin Corporation with ticker code (OLN) have now 16 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 75 and 51 calculating the mean target price we have 62.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 51.99 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 19.7%. The 50 day MA is 46.18 and the 200 day MA is 42.67. The company has a market capitalisation of $7,893m. Find out more information at: http://www.olin.com

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite. The Epoxy segment provides epoxy materials and precursors, including aromatics, such as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol, as well as allyl chloride, epichlorohydrin, and glycerin used for the manufacturers of polymers, resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and converted epoxy resins and additives for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction. The Winchester segment offers sporting ammunition products, including shotshells, small caliber centerfire, and rimfire ammunition products for hunters and recreational shooters, and law enforcement agencies; small caliber military ammunition products for use in infantry and mounted weapons; and industrial products comprising gauge loads and powder-actuated tool loads for maintenance applications in power and concrete industries, and powder-actuated tools in construction industry. The company markets its products through its sales force, as well as directly to various industrial customers, mass merchants, retailers, wholesalers, other distributors, and the U.S. Government and its prime contractors. Olin Corporation was founded in 1892 and is based in Clayton, Missouri.