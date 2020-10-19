Old National Bancorp – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.6% Upside

Old National Bancorp with ticker code (ONB) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 16 and 14 and has a mean target at 15.08. Given that the stocks previous close was at 13.76 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 9.6%. The 50 day MA is 13.3 and the 200 day moving average is 13.6. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,272m. Company Website: http://www.oldnational.com

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing. It also provides debit and ATM cards, telephone access, and online banking, as well as other electronic and mobile banking services; cash management, private banking, brokerage, trust, and investment advisory services; wealth management, investment, and foreign currency services; and treasury management, merchant, health savings, and capital markets services, as well as community development lending and equity investment solutions. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 192 banking centers located primarily in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Minnesota. Old National Bancorp was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

