Old National Bancorp – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.5% Upside

Broker Ratings

Old National Bancorp found using ticker (ONB) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 24 and 21 and has a mean target at 22.33. With the stocks previous close at 17.79 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 25.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 18.31 and the 200 moving average now moves to 16.91. The company has a market capitalisation of $5,213m. Company Website: https://www.oldnational.com

The potential market cap would be $6,544m based on the market concensus.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing. The company also provides debit and automated teller machine cards, telephone access, online banking, and other electronic and mobile banking services; cash management, private banking, brokerage, trust, investment advisory, and other traditional banking services; wealth management, investment, and foreign currency services; and treasury management, merchant, health savings, and capital markets services, as well as community development lending and equity investment solutions. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a total of 162 banking centers located primarily in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Old National Bancorp was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

