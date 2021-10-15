Old National Bancorp – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.0% Upside

Old National Bancorp with ticker code (ONB) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 22 and 18 with a mean TP of 20.25. Now with the previous closing price of 16.87 this indicates there is a potential upside of 20.0%. The 50 day MA is 16.59 while the 200 day moving average is 17.71. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,845m. Find out more information at: http://www.oldnational.com

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing. It also provides debit and automated teller machine cards, telephone access, online banking, and other electronic and mobile banking services; cash management, private banking, brokerage, trust, investment advisory, and other traditional banking services; wealth management, investment, and foreign currency services; and treasury management, merchant, health savings, and capital markets services, as well as community development lending and equity investment solutions. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total of 162 banking centers located primarily in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Old National Bancorp was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.