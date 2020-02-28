Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential -.9% Downside

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. with ticker code (ODFL) have now 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 245 and 153 with a mean TP of 204.45. Now with the previous closing price of 206.28 this indicates there is a potential downside of -.9%. The day 50 moving average is 209.52 and the 200 moving average now moves to 186.38. The market capitalisation for the company is $15,821m. Find out more information at: http://www.odfl.com

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. As of December 31, 2018, it owned 9,254 tractors, as well as operated 235 service and 39 maintenance centers. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in Thomasville, North Carolina.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn