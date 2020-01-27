Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential -8.8% Downside

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. found using ticker (ODFL) now have 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 210 and 153 with the average target price sitting at 187.36. With the stocks previous close at 205.37 this would indicate that there is a downside of -8.8%. The 50 day MA is 193.21 and the 200 day MA is 177.79. The company has a market cap of $16,322m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.odfl.com

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. As of December 31, 2018, it owned 9,254 tractors, as well as operated 235 service and 39 maintenance centers. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in Thomasville, North Carolina.