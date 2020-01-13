Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential -4.8% Downside

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. found using ticker (ODFL) have now 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 210 and 153 with a mean TP of 184.73. Given that the stocks previous close was at 194.02 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -4.8%. The day 50 moving average is 188.36 and the 200 day MA is 174.02. The market capitalisation for the company is $15,723m. Visit the company website at: http://www.odfl.com

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. As of December 31, 2018, it owned 9,254 tractors, as well as operated 235 service and 39 maintenance centers. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in Thomasville, North Carolina.