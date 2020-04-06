Old Dominion Freight Line – Consenus Indicates Potential 6.2% Upside

Old Dominion Freight Line found using ticker (ODFL) have now 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 153 and 103.33 with a mean TP of 131.91. With the stocks previous close at 124.21 this indicates there is a potential upside of 6.2%. The 50 day MA is 128.78 and the 200 day moving average is 126.86. The market capitalisation for the company is $14,646m. Find out more information at: http://www.odfl.com

Old Dominion Freight Line operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. As of December 31, 2019, it owned 9,296 tractors, as well as operated 236 service and 42 maintenance centers. Old Dominion Freight Line was founded in 1934 and is based in Thomasville, North Carolina.

