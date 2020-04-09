Old Dominion Freight Line – Consenus Indicates Potential -4.5% Downside

Old Dominion Freight Line with ticker code (ODFL) now have 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 153 and 103.33 with a mean TP of 132.06. Given that the stocks previous close was at 138.3 this indicates there is a potential downside of -4.5%. The day 50 moving average is 129.14 and the 200 moving average now moves to 127.34. The company has a market cap of $16,387m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.odfl.com

Old Dominion Freight Line operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. As of December 31, 2019, it owned 9,296 tractors, as well as operated 236 service and 42 maintenance centers. Old Dominion Freight Line was founded in 1934 and is based in Thomasville, North Carolina.

