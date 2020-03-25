Old Dominion Freight Line – Consenus Indicates Potential 16.3% Upside

Old Dominion Freight Line found using ticker (ODFL) have now 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 230 and 155 with a mean TP of 199.91. With the stocks previous close at 171.86 this would imply there is a potential upside of 16.3%. The 50 day MA is 199.01 and the 200 moving average now moves to 189.02. The market capitalisation for the company is $14,973m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.odfl.com

Old Dominion Freight Line operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. As of December 31, 2019, it owned 9,296 tractors, as well as operated 236 service and 42 maintenance centers. Old Dominion Freight Line was founded in 1934 and is based in Thomasville, North Carolina.

