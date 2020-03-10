Old Dominion Freight Line – Consenus Indicates Potential 11.2% Upside

Old Dominion Freight Line with ticker code (ODFL) now have 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 230 and 153 calculating the mean target price we have 202.09. Now with the previous closing price of 181.7 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 11.2%. The day 50 moving average is 208.25 and the 200 moving average now moves to 188.27. The company has a market capitalisation of $14,731m. Find out more information at: http://www.odfl.com

Old Dominion Freight Line operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. It also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned 9,296 tractors, as well as operated 236 service and 42 maintenance centers. Old Dominion Freight Line was founded in 1934 and is based in Thomasville, North Carolina.

