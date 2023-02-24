Oil States International, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.3% Upside

Oil States International, Inc. found using ticker (OIS) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 12 and 9 with a mean TP of 10.25. With the stocks previous close at 8.89 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 15.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 8.03 while the 200 day moving average is 6.28. The company has a market cap of $569m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.oilstatesintl.com

The potential market cap would be $656m based on the market concensus.

Oil States International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle. It also provides wellhead isolation, frac valve, wireline and coiled tubing support, flowback and well testing, downhole and extended-reach, pipe recovery systems, gravel pack and sand control, hydraulic chokes and manifolds, BOP, and drilling services. The Downhole Technologies segment provides oil and gas perforation systems, and downhole tools in support of completion, intervention, wireline, and well abandonment operations. This segment also designs, manufactures, and markets its consumable engineered products to oilfield service, and exploration and production companies. The Offshore/Manufactured Products segment designs, manufactures, and markets capital equipment utilized on floating production systems, subsea pipeline infrastructure, and offshore drilling rigs and vessels. Its products include flexible bearings, advanced connector systems, high-pressure riser systems, deepwater mooring systems, cranes, subsea pipeline products, and blow-out preventer stack integration products. This segment also provides short-cycle products, such as valves, elastomers, and other specialty products that are used in the land-based drilling and completion markets; and other products for use in industrial, military, and other applications. In addition, it offers specialty welding, fabrication, cladding and machining, offshore installation, and inspection and repair services. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.