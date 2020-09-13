Oil States International – Consensus Indicates Potential 46.0% Upside

Oil States International found using ticker (OIS) now have 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 7 and 3 calculating the mean target price we have 5.05. Now with the previous closing price of 3.46 this would imply there is a potential upside of 46.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 4.67 and the 200 day moving average is 4.15. The company has a market cap of $202m. Visit the company website at: http://www.oilstatesintl.com

Oil States International, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle. It also provides services, including wireline support, frac stacks, isolations tools, extended reach tools, ball launchers, well testing and flowback operations, thru tubing activity, and sand control; and land drilling services. The Downhole Technologies segment provides oil and gas perforation systems, and downhole tools in support of completion, intervention, wireline, and well abandonment operations. This segment also designs, manufactures, and markets its consumable engineered products to oilfield service, and exploration and production companies. The Offshore/Manufactured Products segment designs, manufactures, and markets capital equipment utilized on floating production systems, subsea pipeline infrastructure, and offshore drilling rigs and vessels; and short-cycle and other products. Its products include flexible bearings, advanced connector systems, high-pressure riser systems, deepwater mooring systems, cranes, subsea pipeline products, and blow-out preventer stack integration products. This segment also provides short-cycle products, such as valves, elastomers, and other specialty products that are used in the land-based drilling and completion markets; and other products for use in industrial, military, and other applications. In addition, it offers specialty welding, fabrication, cladding and machining, offshore installation, and inspection and repair services. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn