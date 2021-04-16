Oil States International – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.1% Upside

Oil States International with ticker code (OIS) have now 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 10 and 6 calculating the average target price we see 7.84. With the stocks previous close at 6.12 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 28.1%. The 50 day MA is 7.12 while the 200 day moving average is 5.3. The market capitalisation for the company is $371m. Visit the company website at: http://www.oilstatesintl.com

Oil States International, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle. It also provides services, including wellhead isolation, frac valve, wireline and coiled tubing support, flowback and well testing, pipe recovery, gravel pack and sand control, blowout preventer, and drilling services. The Downhole Technologies segment provides oil and gas perforation systems, and downhole tools in support of completion, intervention, wireline, and well abandonment operations. This segment also designs, manufactures, and markets its consumable engineered products to oilfield service, and exploration and production companies. The Offshore/Manufactured Products segment designs, manufactures, and markets capital equipment utilized on floating production systems, subsea pipeline infrastructure, and offshore drilling rigs and vessels; and short-cycle and other products. Its products include flexible bearings, advanced connector systems, high-pressure riser systems, deep water mooring systems, cranes, subsea pipeline products, and blow-out preventer stack integration products. This segment also provides short-cycle products, such as valves, elastomers, and other specialty products that are used in the land-based drilling and completion markets; and other products for use in industrial, military, and other applications. In addition, it offers specialty welding, fabrication, cladding and machining, offshore installation, and inspection and repair services. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.