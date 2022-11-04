Oil States International – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.5% Upside

Oil States International found using ticker (OIS) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 11 and 5 and has a mean target at 7.25. Now with the previous closing price of 6.56 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 10.5%. The 50 day MA is 4.85 and the 200 moving average now moves to 5.91. The market capitalisation for the company is $423m. Find out more information at: https://www.oilstatesintl.com

The potential market cap would be $468m based on the market concensus.

Oil States International, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle. It also provides wellhead isolation, frac valve, wireline and coiled tubing support, flowback and well testing, pipe recovery systems, gravel pack and sand control, blowout preventer, and drilling services. The Downhole Technologies segment provides oil and gas perforation systems, and downhole tools in support of completion, intervention, wireline, and well abandonment operations. This segment also designs, manufactures, and markets its consumable engineered products to oilfield service, and exploration and production companies. The Offshore/Manufactured Products segment designs, manufactures, and markets capital equipment utilized on floating production systems, subsea pipeline infrastructure, and offshore drilling rigs and vessels; and short-cycle and other products. Its products include flexible bearings, advanced connector systems, high-pressure riser systems, deepwater mooring systems, cranes, subsea pipeline products, and blow-out preventer stack integration products. This segment also provides short-cycle products, such as valves, elastomers, and other specialty products that are used in the land-based drilling and completion markets; and other products for use in industrial, military, and other applications. In addition, it offers specialty welding, fabrication, cladding and machining, offshore installation, and inspection and repair services. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.