OGE Energy Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.6% Upside

OGE Energy Corp with ticker code (OGE) have now 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 37 and 33 calculating the average target price we see 35.11. Now with the previous closing price of 31.45 this indicates there is a potential upside of 11.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 30.68 and the 200 day MA is 31.23. The company has a market cap of $6,317m. Visit the company website at: http://www.ogeenergy.com

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. This segment furnishes retail electric service in 267 communities and their contiguous rural and suburban areas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets. Its service area covers 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas, including Oklahoma City in Oklahoma; and Fort Smith, Arkansas. The Natural Gas Midstream Operations segment engages in gathering, processing, transporting, and storing natural gas; and the provision of crude oil gathering services, and interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage services primarily to its producer, power plant, local distribution company, and industrial end-user customers. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned and operated interconnected electric generation, transmission, and distribution systems, including 13 generating stations with an aggregate capability of 7,081 megawatts; and transmission systems comprising 53 substations and 5,122 structure miles of lines in Oklahoma, and seven substations and 277 structure miles of lines in Arkansas. Its distribution systems included 350 substations; 29,406 structure miles of overhead lines; 3,050 miles of underground conduit; and 10,967 miles of underground conductors in Oklahoma, as well as 30 substations, 2,786 structure miles of overhead lines, 315 miles of underground conduit, and 679 miles of underground conductors in Arkansas. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

