OGE Energy Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.4% Downside

OGE Energy Corp with ticker code (OGE) now have 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 45 and 38 calculating the average target price we see 41.33. Now with the previous closing price of 42.33 this would imply there is a potential downside of -2.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 39.12 and the 200 moving average now moves to 36.25. The company has a market capitalisation of $8,465m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.ogeenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $8,265m based on the market concensus.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. It provides retail electric service to approximately 879,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated interconnected electric generation, transmission, and distribution systems, including 16 generating stations with an aggregate capability of 7,207 megawatts; and transmission systems comprising 54 substations and 5,122 structure miles of lines in Oklahoma, and 7 substations and 277 structure miles of lines in Arkansas. Its distribution systems included 350 substations; 29,494 structure miles of overhead lines; 3,365 miles of underground conduit; and 11,125 miles of underground conductors in Oklahoma, as well as 29 substations, 2,795 structure miles of overhead lines, 349 miles of underground conduit, and 662 miles of underground conductors in Arkansas. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.