OFS Credit Company – Consenus Indicates Potential 96.0% Upside

OFS Credit Company with ticker code (OCCI) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 17.25 and 17.25 and has a mean target at 17.25. Now with the previous closing price of 8.8 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 96.0%. The day 50 moving average is 9.93 and the 200 day moving average is 14.91. The market cap for the company is $30m. Company Website: http://www.ofscreditcompany.com

OFS Credit Company is a fund of OFS Advisor.

