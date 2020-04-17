OFS Credit Company – Consenus Indicates Potential 94.3% Upside

OFS Credit Company with ticker code (OCCI) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 17.25 and 17.25 with the average target price sitting at 17.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 8.88 this indicates there is a potential upside of 94.3%. The 50 day MA is 10.19 and the 200 day moving average is 14.99. The market capitalisation for the company is $28m. Visit the company website at: http://www.ofscreditcompany.com

OFS Credit Company is a fund of OFS Advisor.

