OFS Credit Company – Consenus Indicates Potential 93.4% Upside

OFS Credit Company with ticker code (OCCI) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 17.25 and 17.25 calculating the average target price we see 17.25. Now with the previous closing price of 8.92 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 93.4%. The 50 day MA is 8.99 and the 200 day moving average is 14.6. The market cap for the company is $28m. Company Website: http://www.ofscreditcompany.com

OFS Credit Company is a fund of OFS Advisor.

