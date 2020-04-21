OFS Credit Company – Consenus Indicates Potential 87.7% Upside

OFS Credit Company found using ticker (OCCI) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 17.25 and 17.25 and has a mean target at 17.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 9.19 this would imply there is a potential upside of 87.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 9.92 and the 200 moving average now moves to 14.83. The market cap for the company is $30m. Visit the company website at: http://www.ofscreditcompany.com

OFS Credit Company is a fund of OFS Advisor.

