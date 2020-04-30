OFS Credit Company – Consenus Indicates Potential 108.1% Upside

OFS Credit Company found using ticker (OCCI) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 17.25 and 17.25 with a mean TP of 17.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 8.29 this indicates there is a potential upside of 108.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 8.81 and the 200 day moving average is 14.44. The company has a market cap of $27m. Company Website: http://www.ofscreditcompany.com

OFS Credit Company is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn