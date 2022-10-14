OFS Capital Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 57.2% Upside

OFS Capital Corporation found using ticker (OFS) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13 and 12.5 calculating the average target price we see 12.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 8.11 this would imply there is a potential upside of 57.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 9.98 and the 200 day moving average is 10.94. The company has a market cap of $116m. Find out more information at: https://www.ofscapital.com

The potential market cap would be $182m based on the market concensus.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies. It invests in the aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services, food and beverage, health care services, specialty chemicals, transportation and logistics, value added distribution, franchising, and industrial and niche manufacturing sectors. The firm invests in companies based in United States. It seeks to invest between $5 million and $35 million, revenues between $10 million and $200 million, annual EBITDA more than $5 million, and Enterprise value between $10 million and $500 million. The firm seeks to invest in companies with debt investment values between $5 million and $25 million. The fund uses senior secured, unitranche loans, first-lien, second-lien, subordinated/ mezzanine loans, warrants, and preferred equity securities and common equity securities. It prefers to take a minority as well as majority stake in the investments made. It also co-invests with its partners for additional capital.