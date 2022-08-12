OFS Capital Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.3% Upside

OFS Capital Corporation found using ticker (OFS) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13 and 12.5 calculating the average target price we see 12.75. With the stocks previous close at 11.06 this would imply there is a potential upside of 15.3%. The 50 day MA is 11.03 and the 200 day MA is 11.22. The company has a market capitalisation of $151m. Company Website: https://www.ofscapital.com

The potential market cap would be $174m based on the market concensus.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies. It invests in the aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services, food and beverage, health care services, specialty chemicals, transportation and logistics, value added distribution, franchising, and industrial and niche manufacturing sectors. The firm invests in companies based in United States. It seeks to invest between $5 million and $35 million, revenues between $10 million and $200 million, annual EBITDA more than $5 million, and Enterprise value between $10 million and $500 million. The firm seeks to invest in companies with debt investment values between $5 million and $25 million. The fund uses senior secured, unitranche loans, first-lien, second-lien, subordinated/ mezzanine loans, warrants, and preferred equity securities and common equity securities. It prefers to take a minority as well as majority stake in the investments made. It also co-invests with its partners for additional capital.