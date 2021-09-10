OFS Capital Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -5.5% Downside

OFS Capital Corporation with ticker code (OFS) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 11.5 and 7 with the average target price sitting at 9.83. Now with the previous closing price of 10.4 this indicates there is a potential downside of -5.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 10.01 while the 200 day moving average is 9.38. The market cap for the company is $141m. Find out more information at: http://www.ofscapital.com

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies. It invests in the aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services, food and beverage, health care services, specialty chemicals, transportation and logistics, value added distribution, franchising, and industrial and niche manufacturing sectors. The firm invests in companies based in United States. It seeks to invest between $5 million and $20 million, revenues between $10 million and $200 million, Annual EBITDA more than $3 million, and Enterprise value between $10 million and $500 million. The firm seeks to invest in companies with debt investment values between $5 million and $25 million. The fund uses senior secured, unitranche loans, first-lien, second-lien, subordinated/ mezzanine loans, warrants, and preferred equity securities and common equity securities. It prefers to take a minority stake in the investments made. It also co-invests with its partners for additional capital.