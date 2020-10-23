OFG Bancorp – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.8% Upside

OFG Bancorp with ticker code (OFG) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 18 and 16.5 with a mean TP of 17.17. Now with the previous closing price of 14.7 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 16.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 13.31 and the 200 day MA is 12.78. The market cap for the company is $768m. Company Website: http://www.ofgbancorp.com

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services. It also provides securities brokerage services, including various investment alternatives, such as tax-advantaged fixed income securities, mutual funds, stocks, and bonds to retail and institutional clients; separately-managed accounts and mutual fund asset allocation programs; and pension administration, trust, and other financial services. In addition, the company involves in insurance agency business; administration of retirement plans; various treasury-related functions with an investment portfolio consisting of mortgage-backed securities, obligations of U.S. government sponsored agencies, and money market instruments; and management and participation in public offerings and private placements of debt and equity securities. Further, it offers investment brokerage, investment banking, and money and interest rate risk management, as well as derivatives and borrowings activities. The company operates through a network of 55 branches in Puerto Rico and 2 branches in USVI. OFG Bancorp was founded in 1964 and is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

