OFG Bancorp – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.1% Upside

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services. It also provides securities brokerage and investment advisory services, including various investment alternatives, such as tax-advantaged fixed income securities, mutual funds, stocks, and bonds to retail and institutional clients; separately-managed accounts and mutual fund asset allocation programs; and retirement planning, pension administration, trust, and other financial services. In addition, the company involved in the insurance agency business; administration of retirement plans; various treasury-related functions with an investment portfolio consisting of mortgage-backed securities, obligations of U.S. government sponsored agencies, and securities and money market instruments; and management and participation in public offerings and private placements of debt and equity securities. Further, it offers investment brokerage, and money and interest rate risk management, as well as derivatives and borrowings activities. The company operates through a network of 54 branches in Puerto Rico and 2 branches in USVI. OFG Bancorp was founded in 1964 and is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico.