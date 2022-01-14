Twitter
OFG Bancorp – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.1% Upside

OFG Bancorp with ticker code (OFG) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 33 and 32 calculating the average target price we see 32.67. With the stocks previous close at 29.15 this indicates there is a potential upside of 12.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 26.36 and the 200 moving average now moves to 24.4. The market cap for the company is $1,493m. Company Website: https://www.ofgbancorp.com

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services. It also provides securities brokerage and investment advisory services, including various investment alternatives, such as tax-advantaged fixed income securities, mutual funds, stocks, and bonds to retail and institutional clients; separately-managed accounts and mutual fund asset allocation programs; and retirement planning, pension administration, trust, and other financial services. In addition, the company involved in the insurance agency business; administration of retirement plans; various treasury-related functions with an investment portfolio consisting of mortgage-backed securities, obligations of U.S. government sponsored agencies, and securities and money market instruments; and management and participation in public offerings and private placements of debt and equity securities. Further, it offers investment brokerage, and money and interest rate risk management, as well as derivatives and borrowings activities. The company operates through a network of 54 branches in Puerto Rico and 2 branches in USVI. OFG Bancorp was founded in 1964 and is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

